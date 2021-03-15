Left Menu

Soccer-Copa America to go ahead with 10 teams, say CONMEBOL

This year's Copa America will go ahead with only 10 teams, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday, as it abandoned plans to replace Australia and Qatar, the two sides who withdrew due to fixture congestion.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:27 IST
Soccer-Copa America to go ahead with 10 teams, say CONMEBOL

This year's Copa America will go ahead with only 10 teams, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday, as it abandoned plans to replace Australia and Qatar, the two sides who withdrew due to fixture congestion. "As is traditional, CONMEBOL invited teams from other confederations," the body said in a statement. "However, the suspended matches and delays brought about by the pandemic that affected world football impeded other nations from participating."

CONMEBOL had considered inviting other countries to replace Australia and Qatar but appear to have been defeated by the large number of games that now must be squeezed into an already packed schedule. This year's Copa America was held over from 2020 and is the first in its 105-year history to be held in two nations, Colombia and Argentina.

Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Argentina play in a southern group, with the opening match between Argentina and Chile kicking off in Buenos Aires on June 13. Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia play in the northern section, with the final taking place in the Colombian city of Barranquilla on July 10.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javelin thrower Annu Rani scripts new national record but misses Oly mark

Javelin thrower Annu Ranis single-minded determination to produce a throw in excess of the Olympic qualification standard of 64.00m led her to rewrite her own national record with a 63.24m effort on the opening day of the 24th Federation Cu...

HP assembly passes bill enabling govt to borrow up to 5 pc of SGDP

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a bill that would enable the state government to borrow up to 5 per cent of the gross state domestic product amidst objection by the opposition.Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget...

Pregnant dolphin found dead in UP

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.According...

Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported, citing his lawyer. Hasani, who was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, last Sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021