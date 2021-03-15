Left Menu

TRAU keeps title ambitions alive with 1-0 win over Punjab FC

In the fifth minute, Chencho Gleytshen cut inside the box from the left flank but his shot went inches wide of the goal.Unfazed, TRAU started playing on their own terms with Bidyshagar Singh and Tursunov combining well in the final third.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:29 IST
TRAU keeps title ambitions alive with 1-0 win over Punjab FC

Tajikistan international Komron Tursunov’s 81st-minute goal from a ferocious free-kick helped TRAU defeat Punjab FC 1-0 in a hotly-contested match to keep their I-League title ambitions alive here on Monday.

With this win, TRAU go to the top of the league, level on 25 points with Churchill Brothers.

Coming on the back of a 3-3 draw against Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC played like they had a point to prove, eager to throw their hat into the title race. In the fifth minute, Chencho Gleytshen cut inside the box from the left flank but his shot went inches wide of the goal.

Unfazed, TRAU started playing on their own terms with Bidyshagar Singh and Tursunov combining well in the final third. The best opportunity of the first session fell to Tursunov in the 25th minute when he found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Komron’s shot lacked power and was easily saved by Kiran Limbu. Suranjit Singh’s effort from a distance in the 33rd minute almost gave Punjab FC the lead but the shot rattled the post and came back into play.

TRAU had a couple of goal-scoring chances early in the second half but failed to make the most out of them. In the 54th minute, Bidyashagar’s chipped pass found Joseph Olaleye in the box. But, his volley from in front of the goal went over the bar.

However, drama unfolded late into the match. In the 79th minute, Mohamed Irshad was shown a straight red card for his heavy challenge on Tursunov, who was clear on goal. A free-kick was awarded right outside the penalty box and the Tajikistan international made no mistake to smash the ball home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javelin thrower Annu Rani scripts new national record but misses Oly mark

Javelin thrower Annu Ranis single-minded determination to produce a throw in excess of the Olympic qualification standard of 64.00m led her to rewrite her own national record with a 63.24m effort on the opening day of the 24th Federation Cu...

HP assembly passes bill enabling govt to borrow up to 5 pc of SGDP

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a bill that would enable the state government to borrow up to 5 per cent of the gross state domestic product amidst objection by the opposition.Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget...

Pregnant dolphin found dead in UP

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.According...

Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported, citing his lawyer. Hasani, who was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, last Sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021