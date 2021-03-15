Left Menu

Rugby-Fagerson back in Scotland squad after suspension

Coach Greg Townsend on Monday also added Damien Hoyland and Ally Miller while dropping Scott Cummings and Rufus McLean from a 35-man squad for the meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday. Fagerson, 25, was handed a four-match suspension after being sent off in Scotland's match against Wales at Murrayfield on Feb. 13 but on appeal, the tighthead prop had matches played by his Glasgow Warriors club count towards the completion of the ban.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:38 IST
Scotland have returned Zander Fagerson to their squad for the Six Nations clash against Italy at the weekend after he completed a suspension for a red card earlier in the tournament. Coach Greg Townsend on Monday also added Damien Hoyland and Ally Miller while dropping Scott Cummings and Rufus McLean from a 35-man squad for the meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Fagerson, 25, was handed a four-match suspension after being sent off in Scotland's match against Wales at Murrayfield on Feb. 13 but on appeal, the tighthead prop had matches played by his Glasgow Warriors club count towards the completion of the ban. Winger Hoyland won the last of his four caps for Scotland in 2017 while uncapped loose forward Miller previously played for Scotland in sevens rugby.

The match against Italy on Saturday follows two narrow defeats by Wales and Ireland after Scotland had begun their Six Nations campaign with a win over England at Twickenham. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

