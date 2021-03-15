Left Menu

India to host Asian Boxing Championships 2021 from May 21 to 31: AIBA

International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Monday announced that Asian Boxing Championships 2021 will be hosted by New Dehli, India from May 21-31.

AIBA logo. Image Credit: ANI

International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Monday announced that Asian Boxing Championships 2021 will be hosted by New Dehli, India from May 21-31. It will be the first boxing tournament in Asia to be held in 2021. In the AIBA Asian Forum which took place virtually on Monday, 32 countries participated, Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) President Anas Al Otaiba delivered a report about the upcoming Asian Elite Men & Women Boxing Championships 2021.

"Asian Elite Men & Women Boxing Championships will be the first boxing tournament of Asia to be held in 2021. In view of the current global situation, championships become even more important, it is an event to assess and evaluate readiness of Asian boxers for the Olympics. The Championships will provide the highest competitive atmosphere and platform for upcoming boxers and will be conducted in accordance with all safety measures," Al Otaiba said. The Championships, earlier scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2019 edition of the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships set a new record with 304 boxers participating from 34 countries, 2021 edition is expected to raise the number.

During the Forum the AIBA leadership and the NFs of the continent discussed a number of crucial issues, including the new AIBA Constitution, new committees and reforms, the event calendar, the development plan for the continent and the communication strategy. Moreover, the report from the legal group was presented and the anti-doping workshop was organised. "The leaders of the Asian National Federations agreed on a unified approach to the organisation of competitions, training, communication, legal and anti-doping issues. Asian countries have shown unity in support of the reforms that the International Boxing Association is carrying out today. I am grateful to my colleagues for their productive work," AIBA President Umar Kremlev claimed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

