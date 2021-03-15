Left Menu

Soccer-Ramsey named in Wales squad despite thigh injury concern

Ramsey, 30, missed the Italian champions' 3-1 Serie A win away to Cagliari because of a "low-grade lesion" in his left thigh, the club said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/squad-list-cagliari-juve-x6487 before the match. Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen returns to the Wales squad for the first time since 2019 after recovering from an ankle injury that ruled him out of last year's Nations League.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey was on Monday named in Wales' squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers despite missing his club side's last game due to a thigh problem.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen returns to the Wales squad for the first time since 2019 after recovering from an ankle injury that ruled him out of last year's Nations League. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was also included in the 31-man squad after recovering from an injury. However, midfielder David Brooks was left out due to an ankle problem.

Wales travel to Belgium on March 24 before hosting a friendly against Mexico three days later in Cardiff. They host Czech Republic in a qualifier on March 30. Assistant coach Robert Page will lead the team in the absence of Ryan Giggs, who was arrested in November on suspicion of assault following a disturbance at his home, although he denied the allegations. British media reported he had his bail extended until May 1.

