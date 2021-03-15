Left Menu

Tennis-Angry Dzumhur suffers default after refusing to play over line call

Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was called in by the line judge with the 28-year-old serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set. Looking in disbelief Dzumhur dropped his racquet and approached the chair umpire for an overrule but to no avail.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:50 IST
Tennis-Angry Dzumhur suffers default after refusing to play over line call
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Damir Dzumhur was defaulted from his second qualifying round match in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco after the Bosnian walked off the court in anger over a line call on Sunday. Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was called in by the line judge with the 28-year-old serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set.

Looking in disbelief Dzumhur dropped his racquet and approached the chair umpire for an overrule but to no avail. He subsequently lost the service game to trail 6-5. The call seemed to have infuriated Dzumhur as he continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He returned to court and won the first point on his opponent's serve with a crosscourt forehand winner but then again seemed to say something to the umpire that earned him a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The world number 125 then walked off the court, threw his racquet on his bag and touched fists with Van de Zandschulp signalling his intention to not continue playing.

The tournament supervisor had a discussion with Dzumhur, who continued to speak angrily with the chair umpire as his opponent walked away. The men's governing body ATP did not immediately respond to request for comment on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issu...

France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

French President Emmanuel Macron says that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution.Macron told a news conference Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until T...

COVID-19 has exposed endemic gender inequality, Guterres tells UN Women’s commission

The sixty-fifth session of the Commission, the second to take place during the year-long pandemic, runs from 15 to 26 March, and will mostly involve virtual sessions, and events organized by UN Women, the United Nations agency which works...

Fence with bees coming up to prevent elephant-human conflict

Bengaluru, Mar 15 PTI A unique project of creating fences with bees to prevent the elephant-human conflict was launched by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday.Named as Reducing Elephant Human Attacks using Bees RE-HAB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021