Left Menu

Boxing-Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - ESPN

I will fight two times on (Top Rank network partner) ESPN," he said. ESPN reported that both fights are set to take place in 2021 with the first in June or July followed by the rematch in November or December.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:02 IST
Boxing-Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts - ESPN
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder. "We'd like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month," Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua's promoter, was quoted as saying, adding that offers had come in from "eight or nine sites.

"The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters." Matchroom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Fury, 32, has not fought for over a year since his knockout win against American Deontay Wilder, but said last month he would fight twice this year. "Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on (Top Rank network partner) ESPN," he said.

ESPN reported that both fights are set to take place in 2021 with the first in June or July followed by the rematch in November or December. The contract would have the fighters getting a 50-50 split in the first bout and a 60-40 split in the rematch where the winner would get the higher share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issu...

France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

French President Emmanuel Macron says that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution.Macron told a news conference Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until T...

COVID-19 has exposed endemic gender inequality, Guterres tells UN Women’s commission

The sixty-fifth session of the Commission, the second to take place during the year-long pandemic, runs from 15 to 26 March, and will mostly involve virtual sessions, and events organized by UN Women, the United Nations agency which works...

Fence with bees coming up to prevent elephant-human conflict

Bengaluru, Mar 15 PTI A unique project of creating fences with bees to prevent the elephant-human conflict was launched by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday.Named as Reducing Elephant Human Attacks using Bees RE-HAB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021