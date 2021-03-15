Left Menu

Cycling-Schmidt wins Tirreno-Adriatico stage six in five-man breakaway sprint

Then I got away the second time with this group and we worked really well together. "We all had in mind that we had to go hard... It was a super hard stage but I felt good when we came into the final." Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates finished in the peloton a minute and nine seconds behind but retained the overall race lead ahead of Tuesday's final stage -- a 10.1km time trial.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:27 IST
Cycling-Schmidt wins Tirreno-Adriatico stage six in five-man breakaway sprint
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Israel Start-Up Nation claimed his first win as a professional when he clinched the sixth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, beating four others in a breakaway sprint on Monday. A time trial specialist, Schmidt surged ahead of Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) to finish in just over three hours and 42 minutes.

"It means the world to me. I haven't won since I turned pro. It's a huge relief, it's what I've been fighting for for the last five years," Schmidt, 26, said after the 169km ride from Castelraimondo to Lido di Fermo. "It was a hard start. First I tired with two other guys but we didn't get away. Then I got away the second time with this group and we worked really well together.

"We all had in mind that we had to go hard... to break the morale in the peloton and we succeeded with that, we worked really well together. It was a super hard stage but I felt good when we came into the final." Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates finished in the peloton a minute and nine seconds behind but retained the overall race lead ahead of Tuesday's final stage -- a 10.1km time trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPS

CPS...

White House says U.S. has reached out to North Korea, received no response

The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but has not received a response, the White House said on Monday.We have reached out, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding the U.S. government had a number of channe...

U.S. airlines say recovery taking hold, pushing shares to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. airlines on Monday pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing pandemic drives spring and summer leisure bookings, pushing shares to their highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector a year ago. I do th...

Preservation of Ganga, environment & culture foundation of India's development: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the preservation and promotion of the river Ganga, environment and culture is the foundation for development of India.Speaking at the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on Ganga, Environment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021