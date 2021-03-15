Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:29 IST
The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-T20-PREVIEW Confident India look to build on new approach against England in 3rd T20I Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Their confidence soaring high after a resounding series-levelling win, India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-MORGAN India exposed our weakness in handling slow conditions, says Morgan Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) India have exposed England's ''weakness'' in handling slow conditions but competing here will only prepare them well for the Twenty20 World Cup, feels skipper Eoin Morgan.

SPO-CRI-IND-FINE India fined for slow-over rate in second T20 Dubai, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROY Not surpised to see Kishan teeing off: Roy Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Having seen Ishan Kishan's exploits in the IPL, England opener Jason Roy was not surprised at all when he saw the young left-hander taking the game away from his team in the second T20 International.

SPO-CRI-ATHERTON Kishan's aggressive batting helped Kohli play his natural game, says Atherton London, Mar 15 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Atherton says debutant Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting at the top helped 'under-pressure' Virat Kohli settle down and play his natural game in the second T20 International.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-IPL Huge IPL bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Cummins Sydney, Mar 15 (PTI) Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels being sold for big bucks in the IPL auction puts a different kind pressure on the players since a good performance can never be guaranteed.

SPO-ATH-LD FEDCUP Annu Rani betters own javelin national record, still misses Olympics mark Patiala, Mar 15 (PTI) Annu Rani bettered her own javelin throw national record but still missed the Tokyo Olympics qualification mark by more than half a metre on the opening day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Monday.

SPO-OLY-TT-IND Manika Batra knocked out of World Singles Olympic Qualification Tournament Doha, Mar 15 (PTI) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Olympic Qualification Tournament came to an end after she suffered a 1-4 defeat to Monaco’s Xiaoxin Yang in the women’s singles knockout stage-I semi-final match here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-MUMBAI-POWAR Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Mumbai coach Ramesh Powar on Monday credited his side's Vijay Hazare Trophy national ODI championship title to the positive team environment and contribution by the seniors.

SPO-GOLF-TALWAR Indian golfer Saptak Talwar secures playing rights on PGA Tour Canada New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Young Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has earned the playing rights on the 2021 PGA Tour Canada.

SPO-GOLF-KAPIL Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was on Monday inducted as one of the board members of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the sports body said.

SPO-BOX-VIJENDER My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Panaji, Mar 15 (PTI) Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a ''kid'' India's professional boxing star Vijender Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence of extending his unbeaten streak when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here on Friday.

SPO-ARCHERY-FIRE From escaping death on burning train to winning medals, MP archers achieve the 'impossible' Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) The brave-hearted Madhya Pradesh junior archers ''achieved the impossible'' by winning four medals in the Nationals Championships after miraculously escaping the Shatabdi Express train inferno on their way to Dehradun, their head coach said on Monday.

SPO-PARA-FUND-RIJIJU Rs 13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The government has released Rs 13.73 crore for the disabled sportspersons till date under the Khelo India Scheme, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-TESTS SRM Diagnostics to conduct COVID-19 tests during shooting World Cup New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The organising committee of the upcoming shooting World Cup in Delhi has tied up with SRM Diagnostics for conducting COVID-19 tests during the event.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-GANGULY ISL’s success should inspire other sports to start their calendar: Sourav Ganguly Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) BCCI president and ATK Mohun Bagan co-owner Sourav Ganguly said that the uninterrupted conduct of the Indian Super League should inspire other sports to start their calendars.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU keeps title ambitions alive with 1-0 win over Punjab FC Kalyani, Mar 15 (PTI) Tajikistan international Komron Tursunov’s 81st-minute goal from a ferocious free-kick helped TRAU defeat Punjab FC 1-0 in a hotly-contested match to keep their I-League title ambitions alive here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala drop vital points in title race after 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC dropped two vital points in their quest for I-League silverware as the Malabarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir FC here on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-YUKI Yuki goes down fighting in Dubai Dubai, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aijaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships here on Monday.

