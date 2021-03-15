Left Menu

Pant's reverse-flick was outrageous shot: Maharoof

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof called India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's reverse-flick shot as "outrageous" and added that it makes it difficult for the bowlers to bowl against the batsman.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:54 IST
Pant's reverse-flick was outrageous shot: Maharoof
India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (Image: VVS Laxman's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof called India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's reverse-flick shot as "outrageous" and added that it makes it difficult for the bowlers to bowl against the batsman. Pant surprised everyone when he reverse-flicked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after India were two down within the first four overs in the opening T20I against England on Friday.

In the fourth over, Pant played a reverse flick against Archer on the fifth ball that went over the keepers' head for six. The shot left everyone surprised and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen termed it as the "greatest shot ever been played in cricket". "I think it is difficult for bowlers to bowl at. If you see what Pant and Dilshan did recently, it is something outrageous. Bowling at close to 150kmph having the gut to do that. It's a last-moment shot as the bowler has to release and then the player has to play a shot," Maharoof said in a virtual press conference ahead of the semifinal clash of the Road Safety World Series.

Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan also said that youngsters playing these innovative shots will excite crowds as spectators want to see new things. "I think it is really good after this T20 cricket introduced to the world. Youngsters want to do things differently. I tried to invent 'Dil Scoop' and people tried to do a reverse sweep, switch hit. It is a really good thing to see new batters challenging themselves. They have the confidence that's why they are doing," Dilshan said. "Crowd really want to see different things. I'm really happy that newcomers are doing things differently," he added.

Dishan further talked about his experience of playing in India and said, "It is a good feeling to play in India, big crowds cheering up and we are playing really good cricket which is important. We are enjoying our cricket really well. All 15 members of our squad are really good. We are looking to finish the next two games in the same manner." When asked about the Hipi challenge Maharoof said, "It was good, I lasted 25 seconds and it wasn't that easy. I enjoyed the challenge. Something new, something unique and I'm sure Dilshan will also pick it up in the next few days."

Sri Lanka Legends have qualified for the semi-finals after winning five games out of six in the tournament including four successive wins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNO Minda plans to set up office in Thailand; rejigs biz into 4 domains

Auto component maker UNO Minda Group said it plans to set up an office in Thailand to cater to the ASEAN market and strength relations with global OEMs. It has formed a dedicated team within marketing functions to focus on ASEAN, Americas a...

AIM partners with Aster DM Healthcare to improve health care innovations

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has partnered with Aster DM Health care to support proactively the missions innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives across the country with an aim to change and improve health care innovations and out...

Cricket-India v England T20 games to go behind closed doors due to COVID-19

The three remaining Twenty20 matches between India and England in Ahmedabad will be held behind closed doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the states cricket association GCA said on Monday. A sizeable crowd attended the worlds...

BJD MP seeks stringent laws against illegal filling of ponds

BJD MP Subhash Chandra Singh on Monday sought stringent laws to curb illegal filling of ponds with soil and demanded that a provision be made for water connection in budget for toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He also suggested that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021