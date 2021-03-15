Soccer-Leipzig's injured Upamecano out for up to two weeks
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for up to two weeks due to a muscle injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said. Upamecano, 22, was forced off in the 28th minute as second-placed Leipzig lost ground in the title race, with Julian Nagelsmann's side now four points behind Bayern Munich, who won 3-1 at Werder Bremen.
"Dayot Upamecano picked up a muscle injury to his right calf in the game against @eintracht_eng and will be out for the next 10 to 14 days," Leipzig tweeted https://twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN/status/1371494260793483271. The French centre back will likely miss the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.
