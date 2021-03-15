Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Warriors end skid with victory over Jazz; Islanders win again to push streak to 9 and more

Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury. Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts: ESPN Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Islanders win again to push streak to 9

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the decisive goal in the shootout Sunday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who overcame a pair of unexpected absences and then dodged defeat early in overtime before extending their winning streak to nine games with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period and Anthony Beauvillier forced a fourth round in the shootout by scoring for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves before stopping three of four shots in the shootout.

NBA roundup: Warriors end skid with victory over Jazz

Andrew Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 on Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz at San Francisco. Wiggins, who had failed to score at least 20 points in a career-worst-tying nine straight games, connected on 12 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range in surpassing his previous season high of 27, recorded Dec. 29 at Detroit.

Sailing: Team New Zealand take 5-3 lead, close in on America's Cup

Team New Zealand surged to a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the America's Cup after a dramatic race eight on Monday as both boats splashed down and battled to stay on their foils in light winds off the coast of Auckland. Defender TNZ had roared to a dominant 58-seconds win in the first race but splashed down during the second leg of the second race after a poor jibe when reeling in the Italians.

Angry Dzumhur suffers default after refusing to play over line call

Damir Dzumhur was defaulted from his second qualifying round match in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco after the Bosnian walked off the court in anger over a line call on Sunday. Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was called in by the line judge with the 28-year-old serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set.

Soccer-Valencia's Musah commits international future to U.S

Valencia forward Yunus Musah has comitted his international future to the United States, U.S. Soccer said on Monday. Musah, who turned 18 in November, was eligible to represent Gregg Berhalter's side as he was born in New York to a Ghanaian mother who was on holiday visiting relatives at the time.

Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013.

Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until May

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation. Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem Daniil Medvedev did not need the points from Sunday's triumph in Marseille to replace Rafa Nadal as world number two but the Russian said it was a great feeling to claim a 10th ATP title as he climbed another rung on the ladder. Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury.

Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts: ESPN Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.

Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima Tokyo Olympics organisers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures. The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day one will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said in a statement on Monday.

