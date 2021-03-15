Left Menu

JSW Sports in collaboration with Odisha govt to launch comprehensive grassroot program for swimming

With an aim to develop a robust culture for swimming and produce world-class swimmers from the state, JSW Sports in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha on Monday announced the launch of a comprehensive Grassroot Program scheduled to commence from April 1.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:34 IST
JSW Sports in collaboration with Odisha govt to launch comprehensive grassroot program for swimming
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to develop a robust culture for swimming and produce world-class swimmers from the state, JSW Sports in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha on Monday announced the launch of a comprehensive Grassroot Program scheduled to commence from April 1. The Grassroots Swim Program will be rolled out in eight locations -- Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj under the umbrella of the Odisha Government's pact with JSW Sports to create a High-performance Centre and provide international standard coaching in the state.

Twenty coaches including two regional heads have been selected by JSW Sports for these eight locations. To equip these coaches with international standards of training swimmers, JSW Sports in collaboration with DSYS also conducted a 4-day intensive coaching program which concluded on Monday at KIIT University. The coaches' course facilitated by Swimming Matters was conducted by Olympian and AUSTSWIM Presenter Nisha Millet who represented India at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The course included a combination of both theoretical modules and supervised training (practical sessions). The 20 coaches selected for the Grassroots Program, once certified, will hold the globally-recognized AUSTSWIM license to teach swimming.

"This is a very comprehensive program designed by the experts from JSW Sports with whom the Odisha State Government has signed a MoU to develop High-Performance Centre for swimming in the state. In order to build a robust culture of swimming and to identify talent from various districts in the state, a well-planned Grassroots Program will be launched starting next month onwards in eight locations. Coaches who will be deputed in these locations have now been trained and certified following a 4-day course," stated Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. "I wish these coaches good luck and we are confident, with a robust grassroots initiative, the state of Odisha will be able to produce champion swimmers in the coming years," he added.

Elaborating on the strategic plan to develop swimming in Odisha, Rushdee Warley, CEO of Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), the High Performance Centre established by the JSW Group, said, "This is the start of a range of activities we are planning in partnership with the Odisha Government to develop a high performance ecosystem for aquatic sports in the state. The focus will be on starting at the grassroots, teaching a life-skill and identifying talented swimmers early, who can then be transitioned through the ranks of our structured High-Performance system for the sport." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot- CDC

Vaccination of about 88 of Americans who received the first dose of PfizerBioNTech or Modernas COVID-19 vaccines was complete, a study of over 12 million people by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC showed. Both vaccine...

Cricket-India v England T20 games to go behind closed doors due to COVID-19

The three remaining Twenty20 matches between India and England in Ahmedabad will be held behind closed doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the states cricket association GCA said on Monday. A sizeable crowd attended the worlds...

Couple fined Rs 50K for COVID-19 violations at son's wedding

A couple was fined Rs 50,000 for violating COVID-19 norms during the marriage function of their son in Wada area of Palghar district, an official said on Monday.Over 300 persons had attended the wedding and most of them were not wearing mas...

Har govt tables Bill to recover damages to property during protests, riots

The Haryana government on Monday tabled in the state assembly a Bill seeking recovery of damages to public properties from rioters, triggering a walkout by the Opposition Congress on the refusal of their demand for a division on the Bill.Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021