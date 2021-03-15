Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Ryan and Ringrose to miss England Six Nations game

Ringrose has been ruled out with an ankle injury and will be assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams. Ulster prop Tom O'Toole will remain with his side after picking up a knock last week.

Ireland lock James Ryan and centre Garry Ringrose will miss the team's final Six Nations game at home to England on Saturday through injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said. Ryan was removed from play for a head injury assessment during Ireland's 27-24 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The IRFU said on Monday his return to action will be managed by his PRO14 team Leinster. Ringrose has been ruled out with an ankle injury and will be assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams.

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole will remain with his side after picking up a knock last week. Ireland are second in the Six Nations table with 11 points from four games, one point ahead of England in fourth.

The Irish cannot win the tournament, with leaders Wales on 19 points and also with one game remaining.

