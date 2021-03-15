Left Menu

With rise in COVID-19 cases, remaining T20Is in Ahmedabad to be played without spectators

The remaining three T20 International matches between India and England will be played here without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said on Monday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:51 IST
With rise in COVID-19 cases, remaining T20Is in Ahmedabad to be played without spectators

The remaining three T20 International matches between India and England will be played here without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said on Monday. ''T20s on March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets,'' Nathwani said in a statement.

''Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad.'' He said the GCA will form policy for refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased tickets for these three T20Is. ''Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium,'' he added.

The first two games at the world's largest cricket stadium had attracted more than 60,000 spectators, raising questions over the safety of the fans amid the pandemic.

Crowds had returned for international cricket matches in India during the preceding Test series barring the opening game which was played behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to introduce new 'agriculture budget' for farmers' welfare: Minister

The Rajasthan government gives priority to the agriculture sector and a new agriculture budget will be introduced in the state from next year to fulfill the dreams of farmers, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said on Monday. Efforts a...

Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180 -activist group

A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said on Monday.At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisone...

Portugal's top court rejects bill to legalise euthanasia

Portugals Constitutional Court on Monday rejected as unconstitutional a bill approved by parliament earlier this year to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their lives. The decision came after the countrys...

Rockets hit Iraqi military base, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021