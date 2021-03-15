Left Menu

Cricket-India v England T20 games to go behind closed doors due to COVID-19

Dhanraj Nathwani, vice-president of the GCA, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/DhanrajNathwani/status/1371503319659769859 that fans who have bought tickets for the three matches would get a refund and he urged those who received complimentary tickets to stay away from the stadium. England won the first match by eight wickets while India won the second by seven wickets.

The three remaining Twenty20 matches between India and England in Ahmedabad will be held behind closed doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state's cricket association (GCA) said on Monday. A sizeable crowd attended the world's biggest cricket stadium for the first two matches of the series, with most fans in the stands not wearing masks.

