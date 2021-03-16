Soccer-Dinamo coach Mamic faces prison ahead of Spurs clash

Left Menu

Croatia's Supreme Court on Monday confirmed a prison sentence for Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic for fraud ahead of the club's Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, the Balkan nation's state television (HRT) said.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:03 IST
Croatia's Supreme Court on Monday confirmed a prison sentence for Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic for fraud ahead of the club's Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, the Balkan nation's state television (HRT) said. Mamic's brother Zdarvko, Dinamo's former executive director who is at large in neighbouring Bosnia, also had his sentence confirmed by the court as did former tax official Milan Pernar.

"The Supreme Court has confirmed the Osijek Municipal Court's verdict sentencing Zdravko Mamic to six and a half years of imprisonment for the embezzlement of 116 million kuna ($18.26 million) from Dinamo football club," said the statement published by HRT. "Zoran Mamic's sentence has been reduced to four years and eight months from four years and 11 months, while Milan Pernar had his sentence reduced to three years and two months from four years and two months."

The three had been charged with tax evasion worth 12.2 million kuna ($1.9 million) and for siphoning off 116 million kuna from transfers of players from Dinamo. The Croatian champions are at home to Tottenham on Thursday in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 return leg after the English side won the first leg 2-0 last week. ($1 = 6.3524 kuna) (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

