Left Menu

Soccer-Wigan to be bought by Phoenix 2021 Ltd subject to EFL approval

Wigan Athletic are set to be bought by UK-based Phoenix 2021 Limited, eight months after it was forced into administration, the third tier League One club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:13 IST
Soccer-Wigan to be bought by Phoenix 2021 Ltd subject to EFL approval

Wigan Athletic are set to be bought by UK-based Phoenix 2021 Limited, eight months after it was forced into administration, the third tier League One club said on Monday. Wigan went into administration less than a month after being taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay and were relegated from the Championship after a 12-point penalty imposed by the Football League (EFL).

The club said Phoenix 2021, a consortium led by Bahrain businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, would be the new owners subject to approval by the EFL Board which is expected to be formally completed by March 31. "To Latics fans everywhere, we can only guess at the amount of hurt and distress you have felt since the club entered administration," incoming chairman Talal Al-Hammad said in a statement https://wiganathletic.com/news/2021/march/Phoenix-2021-Limited-to-become-New-Owners-of-Wigan-Athletic-Football-Club.

"It is now our focus to stabilise its future and to illustrate why we believe we are the best ownership group for the club. We know that we will have to earn your trust through actions rather than words." A Spanish investor was interested in purchasing the club last year but that move fell through earlier this year.

Wigan are 21st in the standings with 33 points, in the relegation zone due to 20th-placed Northampton Town's superior goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black American brings new face to Irish dancing

An unlikely fusion of Irish dance and hip-hop music is flying high on the internet as a young dreadlocked African-American dancer blends her passions in viral videos of herself in quarantine.With fast-paced steps, hops and kicks on TikTok, ...

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinfo

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain credible ...

Independent UN expert says ‘tsunami of hate’ targeting minorities must be tackled

The Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers, it started with hate speech against a minority, warned Fernand de Varennes, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues.Social media have become platforms for the spread of hate, prejudi...

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 on Monday

Brazil on Monday registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, totaling 279,286 dead since the pandemic began.Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021