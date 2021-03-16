Left Menu

Soccer-FIFPRO study calls for new social contract for player welfare

"We are in the middle of a new wave of industrial and societal development but the culture and governance in the game is stuck in the past," said FIFPRO General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann. "Players must have a say on issues that affect their working conditions and take their rightful position in decision-making structures.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 04:31 IST
Soccer-FIFPRO study calls for new social contract for player welfare

A study of domestic soccer in 79 countries by global players' union FIFPRO showed less than one-third have a well-functioning system with stable employment conditions. The report, named 'Shaping Our Future' and based on economic market inputs from auditing firm KPMG, said there is a lack of national and international financial protection schemes that guarantee players their salaries.

While Europe's top-five domestic leagues in England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy were said to have a "high degree of stability", there were 23 countries facing "significant challenges to development". "We are in the middle of a new wave of industrial and societal development but the culture and governance in the game is stuck in the past," said FIFPRO General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

"Players must have a say on issues that affect their working conditions and take their rightful position in decision-making structures. "It is time for a new 'social contract' and a commitment to treat players – male, female, on all continents – with dignity and respect."

The report said countries that have sound governance, stakeholder representation and collective agreements with player unions lead to stability and sustained development. For example, the study showed players experienced better working conditions and stability in Netherlands, which has a small revenue, than they did in large football economies such as Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., other aid cuts could imperil Afghan government -U.S. watchdog

Further cuts in aid to Afghanistan by the United States and other donors could cause the government to collapse and return the country to chaos similar to the 1990s, a U.S. government watchdog said on Monday.The warning by John Sopko, the s...

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.The health ministrys Geodes website also r...

Bolsonaro names cardiologist as health minister to replace general

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday named a doctor as the countrys new health minister, hours after the general currently in the role confirmed that Bolsonaro was weighing candidates to replace him. Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, i...

Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has been erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 7-foot-tall 2-m, 650-pound 300-kg statue of the diminutive G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021