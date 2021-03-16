Basketball-Australian Creek charged with assault, stood down by club

Australia basketballer Mitch Creek has been charged with assault offences and stood down by his team South East Melbourne Phoenix, the National Basketball League (NBL) said. The 28-year-old Creek, who was picked in a preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics in February, had denied the charges, the NBL said in a joint statement with the Phoenix.

"The NBL and South East Melbourne Phoenix are aware that Victoria Police have laid charges against Mitch Creek in respect of alleged assault offences," the statement said. "The NBL and South East Melbourne Phoenix are deeply concerned by the nature of the charges against Mitch Creek and take this matter extremely seriously."

The NBL said its integrity unit had undertaken a "preliminary investigation" into the matter. "The NBL, South East Melbourne Phoenix and Mitch Creek have all agreed that he will not train or play with the Club until further notice."

Australian media reported Phoenix co-captain Creek had been charged on summons with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault over an incident in Melbourne’s western suburbs in November. The charges followed a months-long investigation after a woman in her 20s suffered serious facial injuries, Melbourne's The Age newspaper said.

Creek was due to appear before a Melbourne court on April 1. Victoria Police were unable to provide immediate comment.

Creek represented Australia at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China and had short stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018/19 NBA season.

