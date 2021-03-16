Left Menu

Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record

Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone as he equalled former player Xavi's club record of 767 appearances in a Barca shirt.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 16-03-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 08:41 IST
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record
Lionel Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone as he equalled former player Xavi's club record of 767 appearances in a Barca shirt. Messi touched the figure when he stepped out to play the La Liga game against Huesca. The Argentine made the moment more special as he netted twice in the match, powering Barcelona to a 4-1 win.

On 5 January 2011, Xavi had made his 550th appearance in a Barca shirt, taking Migueli's (549) record before setting a new high of 767 matches. Sooner or later, however, that record would be Messi's. The 767 games played so far by Messi are divided into a total of six different competitions. La Liga is the competition with the most matches, with Messi playing a total of 510 in the Spanish top flight. As for the Champions League, he has played 149 games, while 79 have come in in the Copa del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup, and four in the European Super Cup.

Xavi had set his record five-and-a-half years ago, in the last of his 17 seasons with the club. Along the way, he won 27 trophies with FC Barcelona, in a club career that began on August 18, 1998. During the match against Huesca, Messi scored the opening goal in the 13th minute, before Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 35th minute. Huesca managed to pull one back with the help of Rafa Mir's strike.

However, Oscar Mingueza's goal in the 53rd minute restored Barcelona's two-goal lead. Messi then netted a goal in the 90th minute, sealing the final scoreline of 4-1. Barcelona will next play against Real Sociedad on March 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the Americas Cup was postponed to 245 p.m. local time 0330 GMT on Tuesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.Officials were shifting the course for optimal wind in Hauraki Gulf...

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to ‘unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UKs exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to unlock the opportunities in the strate...

Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation. An official from the office of the President confirmed tha...

Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against Chinas assertiveness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021