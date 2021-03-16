Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponedReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 08:47 IST
The start of race nine of the America's Cup was postponed to 2:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday amid light winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.
Defender Team New Zealand holds a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the best-of-13 series.
