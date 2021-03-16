Left Menu

Woodland among 3 players to test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:29 IST
Woodland among 3 players to test positive for coronavirus

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It matched the most players who have had to withdraw from one tournament because of a positive test since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June.

The tour said Scott Piercy and Doc Redman also tested positive.

Three players also tested positive before tournaments at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in November, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in early July.

The positive tests follow two weeks of the Florida events on the PGA Tour allowing limited fans, with roughly 8,000 in attendance at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.

Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and has been coping with a torn labrum in his hip, and Redman missed the cut at The Players Championship. Piercy played all four days. (AP) Palm Beach Gardens (US), Mar 16 (AP) Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It matched the most players who have had to withdraw from one tournament because of a positive test since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June.

The tour said Scott Piercy and Doc Redman also tested positive.

Three players also tested positive before tournaments at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in November, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in early July.

The positive tests follow two weeks of the Florida events on the PGA Tour allowing limited fans, with roughly 8,000 in attendance at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.

Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and has been coping with a torn labrum in his hip, and Redman missed the cut at The Players Championship. Piercy played all four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021