Sailing-Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's Cup

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America's Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

TNZ can seal America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sailing-Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)