Sailing-Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's Cup

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:44 IST
Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America's Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

TNZ can seal America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday.

