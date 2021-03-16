Sailing-Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's Cup

Sailing-Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's CupReuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:44 IST
Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America's Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.
TNZ can seal America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday.
Also Read: Sailing-Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- America's Cup