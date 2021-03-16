Left Menu

Sushil Kumar opts out of national selection trials

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has opted out of the national selection trials, to be held on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:11 IST
Sushil Kumar opts out of national selection trials
Sushil Kumar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has opted out of the national selection trials, to be held on Tuesday. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said that Sushil informed the federation that he will not be participating in the trials as he is not feeling fully fit for it.

The Indian wrestling squad - freestyle and Greco-Roman - for the Asian Olympic qualifiers and the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan in April will be picked based on performance in the selection trials. Commenting on the same, Sushil, who was re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) last week, told ANI that due to issues related to SGFI, he did not get enough time for training, and also, he is not the right mindset.

He also said that due to the SGFI problem, he wasn't focusing on practice and that's why he took the decision not to participate. Sushil said that now, as the issues of SGFI have been sorted out, he will start training and will surely compete in any next competition for Olympic qualifications.

Tuesday's trials will be held in three Olympic weight categories in freestyle -- 74kg, 97kg, and 125kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

US guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.Even as...

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021