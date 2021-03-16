Left Menu

Dinamo Zagreb coach resigns after being sentenced to prison

ANI | Zagreb | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:16 IST
Dinamo Zagreb logo . Image Credit: ANI

Dinamo Zagreb head coach Zoran Mamic has resigned from the post after being sentenced to four years and eight months in prison. Mamic and his brother Zdravko were found guilty on corruption charges in 2018, Goal.com reported. Croatia's supreme court upheld the initial rulings on Monday.

The club issued a statement, saying that its management board has accepted Mamic's resignation. "Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo. I wish the club a lot of luck and sporting success in its future work," the club's website quoted Mamic as saying on the court's verdict.

Damir Krznar has been appointed as head coach of Dinamo Zagreb. "At tonight's session of the Management Board of GNK Dinamo, the resignation of the current head coach and sports director was accepted, and Damir Krznar was appointed to the position of head coach of the first team, who will also serve as the club's sports director," the club said. (ANI)

