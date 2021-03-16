Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup: Giancarlo Stanton leads Yankees past Phillies

Giancarlo Stanton had two hits and two RBIs, Domingo German struck out six in four innings and the New York Yankees rallied to top the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 at Tampa, Fla., on Monday. Phillies starter Chase Anderson kept his scoreless spring training alive with three shutout innings and Rhys Hopkins homered in the sixth inning. Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to take 6-3 lead in America's Cup

Advertisement

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the ninth race of the 36th America's Cup on Tuesday, crossing 30 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match. TNZ can seal the America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sport, with victory in race 10 later on Tuesday. Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013. Japan soccer player Kawasumi confirms won't take part in torch relay

Japanese soccer player Nahomi Kawasumi has confirmed she will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay this month after deciding to withdraw from the event last year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Kawasumi, who plays for Sky Blue FC in U.S. Women's Professional Soccer, had said just before the Games were postponed last year that she was withdrawing from the relay due to fears she could contract the virus or infect others if she travelled back from the United States. Tumbling and "the talk" now part of gymnastics, says Raisman

For young gymnasts heading to summer camp it is no longer just fun and games - it also means having "the talk", said three-time Olympic champion Aly Raisman as the sport continues to come to grips with sexual abuse scandals. Three years after ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, the nightmare resurfaced last month when former-national team coach John Geddert was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking. Mick Schumacher follows his father to the letter

The letters MSC on a Formula One timing screen once charted the dominance of seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher but this season they denote the presence on track of his son Mick. The Ferrari great first took the abbreviation to set himself apart from younger brother Ralf on screens that display the first three letters of a surname, but Mick has his own justification. Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem

Daniil Medvedev did not need the points from Sunday's triumph in Marseille to replace Rafa Nadal as world number two but the Russian said it was a great feeling to claim a 10th ATP title as he climbed another rung on the ladder. Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury. Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts: ESPN

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder. Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Tokyo Olympics organisers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures. The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day one will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said in a statement on Monday. Boston Marathon to cap entrants at 20,000 amid COVID-19

This year's Boston Marathon will be limited to 20,000 entrants in a bid allow greater social distancing throughout the course given the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said on Monday. The number of entrants being allowed for this year's race, scheduled to be held on Oct. 11, is 33% below the typical number of runners at one of the world's most prestigious marathons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)