Left Menu

Olympics-Torch relay spectators must be masked, socially distanced, organisers say

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:30 IST
Olympics-Torch relay spectators must be masked, socially distanced, organisers say

Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday unveiled COVID-19 countermeasures for the torch relay as they reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme for the marquee event to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Participants will need to be masked, socially distanced from each other and not cheer out loud, organisers said in a statement.

The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the start of the Games on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

US guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.Even as...

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021