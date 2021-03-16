Left Menu

Cricket-Former England women's stumper Taylor takes up Sussex coaching role

Taylor, one of the best wicketkeepers of all time in the women's game, was part of the England sides who won the Twenty20 and the 50-overs World Cups in 2009. "Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment," James Kirtley, joint Sussex head coach with Ian Salisbury, said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:30 IST
Cricket-Former England women's stumper Taylor takes up Sussex coaching role

Former England women's international Sarah Taylor has joined Sussex as a part-time wicketkeeping coach for the men's squad, the county said. Taylor, one of the best wicketkeepers of all time in the women's game, was part of the England sides who won the Twenty20 and the 50-overs World Cups in 2009.

"Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment," James Kirtley, joint Sussex head coach with Ian Salisbury, said in a statement on Monday. "She is hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping ... as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator."

Taylor quit international cricket in 2019 after 232 dismissals in 226 appearances. "I'm really pleased about working with the club's wicketkeepers," Taylor, 31, said.

"From Ben Brown and Phil Salt in the professional squad and down through the pathway, we have a really talented group of keepers at Sussex who I am looking forward to working with immensely. "I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

US guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.Even as...

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021