Sailing-Team New Zealand on brink of America's Cup triumph

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:36 IST
Team New Zealand moved within one race win of a second successive America's Cup triumph but their hopes of sealing the match on Tuesday disappeared when race 10 was abandoned due to unfavorable wind off the coast of Auckland.

After a short postponement, defender TNZ won the ninth race by 30 seconds over Luna Rossa in a time of 25 minutes and 29 seconds to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match. Challenger Luna Rossa sailed off in disappointment after having been passed late in the fifth leg due to a tactical blunder that allowed TNZ to reel in the Italians by the fifth mark and power away over the final leg to a dominant win.

TNZ will get the chance to win the 'Auld Mug' when racing resumes on Wednesday.

