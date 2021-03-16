Soccer-Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:10 IST
Adelaide United striker Kusini Yengi said his maiden A-League goal was soured by the racial abuse he received on social media after the game. The 22-year-old came on as a substitute before scoring a goal and setting up another in Adelaide's 3-1 A-League win at Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

Yengi, whose mother is English and father is South Sudanese, was later subjected to racist abuse on Instagram. "It took away from a special moment, which was me scoring my first A-League goal, so it's disappointing," Yengi said.

"After the game there were a lot of good messages, everyone congratulating me ... but obviously a few that were uncomfortable to look at. "You never get taught how to deal with this type of thing. I saw the messages and tried to move on ... but also I would like to speak about it because it's obviously not right."

Yengi said more education was needed to eradicate the problem. "I am not sure really right now what I would like to happen to that person," he said. "I hope that they learn their lesson if they get caught and someone educates them and ... in the future they won't make these kind of comments."

