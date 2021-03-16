Left Menu

BCCI invites bids for board and IPL digital properties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids to provide services in relation to the design, hosting, and maintenance of the Digital Properties of the board through a tender process.

16-03-2021
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids to provide services in relation to the design, hosting, and maintenance of the Digital Properties of the board through a tender process. The apex body of cricket in India has issued two Request for Proposals (RFP) namely BCCI website (www.bcci.tv) and BCCI mobile applications for BCCI international and domestic matches and IPL website (www.iplt20.com) and IPL mobile applications for IPL matches.

Interested parties can opt to purchase either or both the RFPs. The RFP(s) will remain for purchase till March 31, 2021. Those interested are requested to email at rfp@bcci.tv in order to get further details. "The email requesting for BCCI Digital Properties RFP should have the subject line 'RFP for Digital Properties for BCCI' and email requesting for IPL Digital Properties should have the subject line 'RFP for Digital Properties for IPL'," the BCCI said in an official statement

"In the event, an interested party is desirous of purchasing both the RFPs then it should have the subject line 'RFP for Digital Properties for BCCI and IPL'", the statement further read. According to the BCCI, the detailed services, terms, and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the RFPs which will be available on receipt of payment of the RFP fee of Rs. 1,00,000.

The BCCI also reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. "Merely buying the RFP(s) does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the RFP(s) in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid," the BCCI said.

