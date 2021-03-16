Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Man City, Real Madrid take leads into CL 2nd legs

ATALANTA Real Madrid will defend its 1-0 lead from the first leg in Italy without Eden Hazard, who got hurt again last weekend in his first game after a long injury layoff.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:00 IST
MATCHDAY: Man City, Real Madrid take leads into CL 2nd legs

A look at what's happening in the second-leg matches of the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: MANCHESTER CITY vs. BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH The teams return to Budapest, Hungary, where City carved out a 2-0 lead in the first leg three weeks ago thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus. The English Premier League leaders are looking to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight season under Pep Guardiola, though they didn't go beyond that stage and have never got to the final. City rested key players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling against Fulham at the weekend and has won 23 of its last 24 games in all competitions. Monchengladbach is on a six-game losing run and, if eliminated, is unlikely to return to the Champions League next season having dropped to 10th place in the Bundesliga. The match is in Budapest again because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

REAL MADRID vs. ATALANTA Real Madrid will defend its 1-0 lead from the first leg in Italy without Eden Hazard, who got hurt again last weekend in his first game after a long injury layoff. Coach Zinedine Zidane will be able to count on a few other players who missed the first leg because of injuries, including captain Sergio Ramos and veteran left back Marcelo. Midfielder Casemiro will be out suspended on accumulation of yellow cards. Atalanta defender Remo Freuler won't play because of his red card in the first leg, but coach Gian Piero Gasperini will have almost a full squad available for the match at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid's training complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Permission for new pvt banks to participate in govt biz will be based on RBI guidelines: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said in Parliament that permission to new private banks for conducting government-related business will be given under the RBI guidelines.Sitharaman, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha...

Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, as part of an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced many magnitudes more from their homes. Save the Children ...

WIDER IMAGE-'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers.Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface, the 72-year-...

FOCUS-Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

Driven by a surge in cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic, industry entrepreneurs and investors are gearing up for even greater growth as legalization spreads and the economy reopens.So far, 36 states and the District of Columbia have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021