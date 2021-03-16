Left Menu

On This Day: New Zealand's Nathan Astle blasted fastest-ever Test double ton

On this day nineteen years ago, former New Zealand batsman Nathan Astle registered the fastest-ever double ton in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat against England at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:15 IST
On This Day: New Zealand's Nathan Astle blasted fastest-ever Test double ton
Former New Zealand batsman Nathan Astle (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day nineteen years ago, former New Zealand batsman Nathan Astle registered the fastest-ever double ton in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat against England at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Astle scored the double ton in the second innings of the match as New Zealand was set a target of 550 runs. He came out to bat in the 43rd over with New Zealand at 119/3 and blasted his way to 200 from just 153 balls.

The New Zealand batsman played his natural game right from the word go and took on the England bowlers. Astle scored 28 boundaries and 11 sixes in his innings. He scored 222 off just 168 balls and despite the sensational knock in the second innings of the first Test in 2002, the English side clinched the game by 98 runs.

Astle played 81 Tests, 223 ODIs, and four T20Is for New Zealand. He retired from international cricket in 2007, just ahead of the 50-over World Cup in the West Indies. However, he still remains the fastest player to reach a Test double hundred. While Ben Stokes in 2016 did come close to breaking the record, the England all-rounder ended up hitting the double century in 163 balls.

Former opener Virender Sehwag registered the fastest double ton by an Indian batsman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Permission for new pvt banks to participate in govt biz will be based on RBI guidelines: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said in Parliament that permission to new private banks for conducting government-related business will be given under the RBI guidelines.Sitharaman, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha...

Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, as part of an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced many magnitudes more from their homes. Save the Children ...

WIDER IMAGE-'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers.Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface, the 72-year-...

FOCUS-Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

Driven by a surge in cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic, industry entrepreneurs and investors are gearing up for even greater growth as legalization spreads and the economy reopens.So far, 36 states and the District of Columbia have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021