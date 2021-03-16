Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start

The German midfielder managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($98.20 million). Havertz, 21, was laid low by COVID-19 in November and was then used mostly as a substitute before picking up an injury last month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:16 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start

Chelsea's Kai Havertz said he is now free of injury and illness and there can be no excuses if he fails to deliver at Stamford Bridge. The German midfielder managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($98.20 million).

Havertz, 21, was laid low by COVID-19 in November and was then used mostly as a substitute before picking up an injury last month. "The coronavirus is now over (for me) and I feel good," Havertz told Chelsea's website. "I had a little injury in the past few weeks but it's now time to play good.

"It has not been easy for me but there are no excuses. "I just have to keep on working and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon."

Chelsea host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday. They won the first leg against La Liga side 1-0 in Bucharest. ($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Permission for new pvt banks to participate in govt biz will be based on RBI guidelines: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said in Parliament that permission to new private banks for conducting government-related business will be given under the RBI guidelines.Sitharaman, during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha...

Mozambique militants beheading children as young as 11, Save the Children says

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique, UK-based aid group Save the Children said on Tuesday, as part of an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced many magnitudes more from their homes. Save the Children ...

WIDER IMAGE-'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers.Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface, the 72-year-...

FOCUS-Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms

Driven by a surge in cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic, industry entrepreneurs and investors are gearing up for even greater growth as legalization spreads and the economy reopens.So far, 36 states and the District of Columbia have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021