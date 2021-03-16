Left Menu

Zim vs Afg: Mujeeb, Naib wait for 'visa issue' to be sorted before joining T20 squad

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib are among the five Afghanistan cricketers who are awaiting the "visa issue" to get resolved so that they can join the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:19 IST
Zim vs Afg: Mujeeb, Naib wait for 'visa issue' to be sorted before joining T20 squad
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib are among the five Afghanistan cricketers who are awaiting the "visa issue" to get resolved so that they can join the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match T20I series in the UAE from Wednesday. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo which cited an ACB release, all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, and leg-break bowler Waqar Salamkheil are the other two players who are on the waitlist.

Afghanistan squad captained by Asghar Afghan, who recently won the second Test against Zimbabwe, are already in the UAE. Afghanistan squad for T20I series: Asghar Afghan (capt), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik.

Players awaiting visas: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Waqar Salamkheil, Azmatullah Omarzai. In the second Test, an 11-wicket haul for Rashid Khan and record batting performances from skipper Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi helped Afghanistan level the series on Sunday.

The match was a record-runner for the team as Hashmatullah Shahidi became the first Afghan double-centurion, Asghar became the first one to score 150 for Afghanistan while Rashid Khan ended with bowling the most number of overs this century so far. In the first innings, Rashid returned with the figures of 4-138 from 36.3 overs while in the second innings, the spinner returned with seven wickets. Because of Rashid's brilliance in the second innings, Zimbabwe only managed to set a target of 108 runs for Afghanistan which they chased down, riding on Rahmat Shah's half-century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminum demand to boost India’s industrial vision: IIFT Survey

New Delhi, March 16, 2021 Offering an insight into how the dynamics of Indias aluminum industry is expected to pan out, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT has compiled released its survey which indicates that the demand for aluminum is...

Frustrated over poor turnout at his rallies, Shah hatching conspiracy to harass us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the elections, and sought to know if the Election Commission is taking instructions from him...

CA shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by professi...

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

The fourth session of the Presidents Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm 6.30 pm.Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosas c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021