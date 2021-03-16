Blue Tigers looking forward to international friendlies against Oman and UAE

The 27-member Indian senior national football squad which landed in Dubai on Sunday for the forthcoming back to back international friendlies against Oman (March 25) and UAE (March 29) have settled down, and are focussing on the priorities ahead. The entire squad had a meeting with the coach late evening, and the first practice session is slated for Tuesday evening. The squad also underwent the morning screening and aerobic sessions.

Defender Adil Khan said the camaraderie among the players has been exemplary from day one. "This season the league was a bit different. Everyone was in the bubble and with so many protocols. Hence, we had to stay a bit away from each other. So it was a nice experience to talk with all and share our experiences. It was fun," he smiled. Midfielder Anirudh Thapa stated that everyone met with great fondness. "It is always great to be back at the national camp. All the players met each other with great fondness. During the ISL we mostly waved at each other from a distance owing to the protocols. It's always great to be together under the great umbrella -- that is the national team," Thapa narrated.

Lalengmawia, adjudged the Emerging Player of the Indian Super League 2020-21 mentioned that the coach "urged all to work hard, and with discipline." "The coach greeted us and made all the new players comfortable. He told us to work hard, and with much discipline. I am looking forward to the training sessions," Lalengmawia, fondly referred to as Aupia expressed.

The weather in Dubai has been pleasant and with a predicted maximum temperature of around 29 degrees and a minimum of around 21 degrees. India play Oman on March 25 and UAE next on March 29. The Blue Tigers had last played an international fixture in November 2019 when they played in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (ANI)

