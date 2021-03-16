Left Menu

Blue Tigers looking forward to international friendlies against Oman and UAE

The 27-member Indian senior national football squad which landed in Dubai on Sunday for the forthcoming back to back international friendlies against Oman (March 25) and UAE (March 29) have settled down, and are focussing on the priorities ahead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:45 IST
Blue Tigers looking forward to international friendlies against Oman and UAE
Indian football team (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 27-member Indian senior national football squad which landed in Dubai on Sunday for the forthcoming back to back international friendlies against Oman (March 25) and UAE (March 29) have settled down, and are focussing on the priorities ahead. The entire squad had a meeting with the coach late evening, and the first practice session is slated for Tuesday evening. The squad also underwent the morning screening and aerobic sessions.

Defender Adil Khan said the camaraderie among the players has been exemplary from day one. "This season the league was a bit different. Everyone was in the bubble and with so many protocols. Hence, we had to stay a bit away from each other. So it was a nice experience to talk with all and share our experiences. It was fun," he smiled. Midfielder Anirudh Thapa stated that everyone met with great fondness. "It is always great to be back at the national camp. All the players met each other with great fondness. During the ISL we mostly waved at each other from a distance owing to the protocols. It's always great to be together under the great umbrella -- that is the national team," Thapa narrated.

Lalengmawia, adjudged the Emerging Player of the Indian Super League 2020-21 mentioned that the coach "urged all to work hard, and with discipline." "The coach greeted us and made all the new players comfortable. He told us to work hard, and with much discipline. I am looking forward to the training sessions," Lalengmawia, fondly referred to as Aupia expressed.

The weather in Dubai has been pleasant and with a predicted maximum temperature of around 29 degrees and a minimum of around 21 degrees. India play Oman on March 25 and UAE next on March 29. The Blue Tigers had last played an international fixture in November 2019 when they played in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminum demand to boost India’s industrial vision: IIFT Survey

New Delhi, March 16, 2021 Offering an insight into how the dynamics of Indias aluminum industry is expected to pan out, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT has compiled released its survey which indicates that the demand for aluminum is...

Frustrated over poor turnout at his rallies, Shah hatching conspiracy to harass us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the elections, and sought to know if the Election Commission is taking instructions from him...

CA shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by professi...

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

The fourth session of the Presidents Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm 6.30 pm.Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosas c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021