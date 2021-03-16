Rugby-Ireland's Stander to retire at end of season
I've had a full and utterly enjoyable rugby career, and I can now look back on a journey that offered me rewards, memories and surprises beyond anything I could have scripted for myself," Stander said in a statement.
Ireland and Munster flanker CJ Stander on Tuesday announced that he would retire from all forms of rugby at the end of the season. South Africa-born Stander, 30, made his Ireland debut against Wales five years ago and won his 50th cap in Sunday's 27-24 Six Nations victory against Scotland.
He was part of the side that won the Six Nations title in 2018. "I am not saddened by my decision. I've had a full and utterly enjoyable rugby career, and I can now look back on a journey that offered me rewards, memories and surprises beyond anything I could have scripted for myself," Stander said in a statement.
