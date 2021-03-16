Left Menu

Hockey India women academy national championships to kick off on Wednesday

A total of 14 teams will vie for top honours at the 1st Hockey India junior women academy national championship 2021, while 10 teams will compete in the 1st Hockey India sub-junior women academy national championship 2021 that gets underway from Wednesday in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:21 IST
Hockey India women academy national championships to kick off on Wednesday
Representative Image (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 14 teams will vie for top honours at the 1st Hockey India junior women academy national championship 2021, while 10 teams will compete in the 1st Hockey India sub-junior women academy national championship 2021 that gets underway from Wednesday in Bhubaneswar. With the two tournaments being held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium which has hosted numerous landmark international tournaments including the prestigious FIH Men's World Cup in 2018, the participants are eagerly awaiting to demonstrate their skills at the world-class stadia.

Welcoming Hockey India's initiative to host an exclusive championship for academies, Pradeep Kumar Sarangi, Coach, SAI -Academy, said: "Organising a National Championship exclusively for academies is a very good step taken by Hockey India. It provides a great opportunity for young and upcoming players and creates healthy competition against different academies. Our players are very excited to play here at the Kalinga stadium." Having created several top women players including Junior India Women's Captain Suman Devi Thoudam, the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy has been touted as the favourites. But their coach Paramjit Singh remained modest about their chances. "Firstly, I feel this is a fantastic opportunity to better ourselves for the future. Earlier academies would have a small group of players where the same players would end up playing two or three championships a year," said coach Paramjit Singh.

"With Hockey India introducing new rules where a player can participate only in one tournament, it will ensure academies will work on creating a larger group of players in the sub-junior and junior categories. Though this year, due to the pandemic, we have not been able to bring our strongest teams, we will know how to plan for this tournament and create good players at the grassroots." The 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will have six days of pool matches followed by semi-finals on March 24. The match to decide the bronze and gold medallists will take place on March 25.

Whereas the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021 will have six days of pool matches followed by the semi-finals on March 25 and the final as well as the bronze medal playoff will be held on March 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminum demand to boost India’s industrial vision: IIFT Survey

New Delhi, March 16, 2021 Offering an insight into how the dynamics of Indias aluminum industry is expected to pan out, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT has compiled released its survey which indicates that the demand for aluminum is...

Frustrated over poor turnout at his rallies, Shah hatching conspiracy to harass us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the elections, and sought to know if the Election Commission is taking instructions from him...

CA shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by professi...

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

The fourth session of the Presidents Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm 6.30 pm.Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosas c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021