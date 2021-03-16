Left Menu

Maha: 5 held for anti-England protest at Pune cricket stadium

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:31 IST
Maha: 5 held for anti-England protest at Pune cricket stadium

Five people were arrested after they intruded into the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Gahunje in Pune and shouted ''England go back'' slogans as that country now houses the legendary sword of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said on Tuesday.

India and England are slated to play three One Day Internationals at the Gahunje facility on March 23, 26 and 28.

The five claim to be members of a Kolhapur-based outfit and the aim of the protest was to get back from the United Kingdom the Bhavani sword of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was presented by Shivaji IV of Kolhapur to the Prince of Wales, an official said.

''The five accused entered the stadium on Monday afternoon with flags in their hands and shouted England go back slogans. The five have told us they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj devotees and want back the legendary sword, which they claim was forcefully taken away by the Prince of Wales in 1875,'' a Talegaon Dabhade police station official said.

They have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aluminum demand to boost India’s industrial vision: IIFT Survey

New Delhi, March 16, 2021 Offering an insight into how the dynamics of Indias aluminum industry is expected to pan out, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT has compiled released its survey which indicates that the demand for aluminum is...

Frustrated over poor turnout at his rallies, Shah hatching conspiracy to harass us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the elections, and sought to know if the Election Commission is taking instructions from him...

CA shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by professi...

President’s Virtual Reading Club to be hosted on 25 March

The fourth session of the Presidents Virtual Reading Club will be hosted on 25 March 2021 from 4.30 pm 6.30 pm.Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosas c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021