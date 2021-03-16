Left Menu

Cricket-UAE duo handed eight-year bans for fixing attempts

The independent tribunal found both guilty in January of attempting to fix matches of the Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in UAE and not reporting corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption officials. Naveed was also found guilty of similar breaches during the Emirates Cricket Board's T10 League that year.

Former United Arab Emirates captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt have been handed identical eight-year bans by a tribunal for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Tuesday. The independent tribunal found both guilty in January of attempting to fix matches of the Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in UAE and not reporting corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption officials.

Naveed was also found guilty of similar breaches during the Emirates Cricket Board's T10 League that year. "Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers," Alex Marshall, General Manager of ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement.

"That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket. "I am pleased that the independent tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."

The bans are backdated to Oct. 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

