Left Menu

Gritty Indian Arrows beat Aizawl FC 2-1 in I-League

However, Lalchhanhima Sailo put the Arrows ahead when he found an accurate cross inside the box and smashed it into the top corner with his left foot.Aizawl FC are mathematically safe from relegation and the Mizoram-based club left no stone unturned to find the equaliser.In the 68th minute, Zahid Hussain pulled out a blinder of a save to deny Aizawl from close range after substitute Lalremsangas shot from inside the box was parried away.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:11 IST
Gritty Indian Arrows beat Aizawl FC 2-1 in I-League

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows showed great determination to notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

Parthib Gogoi's (11th) early strike was cancelled out by a wonder goal from Malsawmtluanga (22nd), but the Arrows showcased their never-say-die attitude as Lalchhanhima Sailo's strike in the 36th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides. Goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, in inspired form, made some crucial saves in the second half to help the young guns in maintaining their lead.

Coming on the back of a 1-0 win over NEROCA, Yan Law's team played with confidence and created goal-scoring chances in the opening minutes of the match.

But they fell behind in the 11th minute, courtesy a beautiful Gogoi goal. A deflected shot found Gogoi inside the box and the nimble-footed forward curled the ball into the back of the net as the Indian Arrows led 1-0.

Aizawl FC kept dominating possession and they were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Malsawmtluanga produced a sensational finish from outside of the box to bring the team back on level terms. However, Lalchhanhima Sailo put the Arrows ahead when he found an accurate cross inside the box and smashed it into the top corner with his left foot.

Aizawl FC are mathematically safe from relegation and the Mizoram-based club left no stone unturned to find the equaliser.

In the 68th minute, Zahid Hussain pulled out a blinder of a save to deny Aizawl from close range after substitute Lalremsanga's shot from inside the box was parried away. In the 70th minute, Hussain once again shut the gates for Aizawl as he saved Brandon's attempt from close range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

February retail sales fall 3 per cent after soaring the month before

Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3 per cent in February from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Tu...

Mamata govt has not done anything for farmers, Adivasis: Nadda at poll rally

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation has not done anything for the welfare of farmers and Adivasis in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday claimed that after practising politics of appeasement for years, the TMC supremo...

New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades.The finds, preserved by t...

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021