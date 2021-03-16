After clinching ISL title, Mumbai City FC start tree plantation drive in Goa

After clinching their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title, double winners, Mumbai City FC kick-started their tree plantation drive in Panaji on Tuesday as a part of their 'Thank You Goa' campaign. In the esteemed presence of Sanjit Rodrigues, Commissioner, Corporation of the City of Panaji, and Bruno Coutinho, former Indian footballer, the Islanders began the initiative at the Bhausaheb Dayanand Bandodkar Ground by planting the first 15 trees.

Earlier in February, Mumbai City FC announced their intention to contribute to the bio-diversity of Goa, committing to plant five trees for every goal scored this season. The move is a token of their gratitude and appreciation towards the state and its people for their hospitality and its role in making the 2020/21 ISL season a massive success despite the COVID-19 outbreak. With the support of the Corporation of the City of Panaji and their Urban Forestry Programme, having finished a hugely successful campaign with a tally of 39 goals, the Islanders will plant 195 trees in the state of Goa.

Kandarp Chandra, COO, Mumbai City FC, who led the team's presence at the tree planting ceremony said: "With the number of unprecedented challenges in these difficult times, it has been a year like no other. The state of Goa has shown us love and been an excellent host to us and to the Indian Super League. This season will forever hold a special place in our hearts, being able to win both the Shield and our first ISL Trophy. By planting the first trees today with the support of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, we hope to leave behind a token of our gratitude and we're glad we could cap off this memorable journey by giving back to this wonderful state and its natural reserves." Rowllin Borges, Mumbai City FC, who shared his thoughts from the Indian national team camp in Dubai, said: "Being a local boy, it gives me immense pride that Mumbai City FC could achieve our historic double in my home state and to be here today on behalf of our players. These last six months have been tremendously challenging for every single person involved in pulling off this herculean effort, not just in our club but for everyone involved in the ISL and the state of Goa. Through our 'Thank You Goa' campaign, I am happy to be able to give back to my home, to mother nature, and truly thank the lovely people of Goa for giving such great memories in this unique season." (ANI)

