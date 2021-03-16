Cabinet approves Indo-Maldives MoU for cooperation in sports and youth affairs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of the Republic of Maldives for cooperation in Sports and Youth Affairs. The MoU was signed in November 2020.

Objectives

Bilateral exchange programmes in the field of sports and youth affairs between India and Maldives will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports science, sports medicine, coaching techniques, participation in youth festivals and camps which would result in improvement in the performance of our sportspersons in international tournaments and strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Maldives.

Benefits

Benefits arising from bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and youth affairs with the Maldives would be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion and gender.

(With Inputs from PIB)