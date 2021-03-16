Soccer-Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad

Soccer-Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squadReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:40 IST
Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in coach Janne Andersson's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after the striker retired from the national team.
Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016. He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday.
Ibra has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season.
