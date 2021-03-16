Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

It's obviously very good that he wants to come back. "Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute with that to the other players in the team." Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016. He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:40 IST
Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his country's international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring "The return of the God" in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Janne Andersson's 26-man squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after the striker retired from the national team.

"He can be a little bit funny at times," Andersson said with a laugh when told about the striker's tweet during an online news conference. "First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden. It's obviously very good that he wants to come back.

"Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute with that to the other players in the team." Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.

He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday. He has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season.

