Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 3rd T20I: Visitors opt to field, Rohit returns (Toss)

Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:46 IST
Ind vs Eng, 3rd T20I: Visitors opt to field, Rohit returns (Toss)
Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. England made one change to their lineup as the visitors brought in Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

On the other hand, India also made one change to their lineup as the Virat Kohli-led side brought in Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Speaking at the toss, Morgan said: "We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran."

Kohli said he too would have bowled first and said that Ishan Kishan will bat at 3 with Rohit coming back in at the top. "I would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game. Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order," he said. On Monday, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) along with BCCI announced that the remaining three T20Is will be played behind closed doors looking at the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal. England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq as Fed meeting kicks off

The SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday while the Nasdaq touched a two-week peak as technology stocks caught a bid ahead of the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting.The Nasdaq rose 0.7, extending a rebound in tech-related stocks that ...

Critical patient on whom fan fell at Odisha hospital dies

An 85-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital here with serious burn injuries, and on whom a ceiling fan of the facility had fallen, has died.Parvati Das of Jajpur district died here on Monday evening and the body has been handed over...

Biden visits Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package in 'Help is Here' tour

President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his 1.9 trillion stimulus package as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums.Biden, Vice President Kama...

BJP's war machine carpet-bombs Bengal, Mamata snipes at Shah

BJPs star campaigners Tuesday carpet-bombed West Bengal with rallies, ridiculing Mamata Banerjee for her recent visit to temples and her new-found love for Chandi path, provoking retaliatory fire from the TMC boss who accused Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021