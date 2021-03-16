Soccer-Southampton striker Adams called up by Scotland

Southampton's English-born striker Che Adams on Tuesday named in Scotland's squad for the first time ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers. The 24-year-old has played for England's under-20 team but qualifies for Scotland through the grandparent rule.

Adams, who previously turned down an approach from Scotland in 2019, has seven goals and four assists in the Premier League for Southampton. Hibernian centre forward Kevin Nisbet, second top-scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 12 goals, also received his maiden Scotland call-up.

Steve Clarke's Scotland host Austria on March 25, play away to Israel three days later and face the Faroe Islands at home on March 31.

