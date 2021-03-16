Return of the God: Zlatan's message after being named in Sweden squad

Left Menu

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday decided to come out of international retirement as he was named in Sweden's squad for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:24 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo/Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday decided to come out of international retirement as he was named in Sweden's squad for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Ibrahimovic had not played for Sweden since announcing his retirement from international football back in 2016. The 39-year-old will now join up with Sweden later this month as they begin their preparation for FIFA World Cup 2022.

"First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden. It is of course very funny that he wants to come back," Goal.com quoted Sweden boss Janne Andersson as saying. "In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team," he added.

After being named in Sweden's squad, Zlatan tweeted a picture on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "The return of the God." Ibrahimovic had made his debut for Sweden in 2001, and he went on to play for the country 116 times, featuring in two World Cups and four Euro Cups.

The AC Milan striker is Sweden's highest-goalscorer with 62 strikes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

