All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation as she awaits Covid-19 test report

India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said that she is still waiting for her Covid-19 test report even as the All England Open is set to kickstart from Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:45 IST
Shuttler Saina Nehwal (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said that she is still waiting for her Covid-19 test report even as the All England Open is set to kickstart from Wednesday. Saina also highlighted how she has not been able to train and how her preparation has not been ideal before the start of such an important tournament.

"Ok, I have to do this now! Matches are starting tomorrow at the @YonexAllEngland and still no reports of the Covid test done 30hrs before. No practice, no gym .. for 2 days now," tweeted Saina. The window for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has been extended until June 15 and as a result, Saina would look to ensure there is no slip-up.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, PV Sindhu had opened up on her preparation for the Olympics and also shed light on her preparation for the All England Open. "The performance in the last four tournaments was fine, Thailand was not up to the mark but I think I have learnt a lot. After the Thailand Open, we had a two-week break, I rectified my mistakes and I came back. Swiss Open was a good tournament for me but not the result I expected. Yes, a lot more to learn, next up would be the All England Championship so working hard for it and all set. I hope I do well," said Sindhu.

"All England, definitely it would be tough, it would not be easy. Each round is very important so you never know how each athlete would play on the given day. Every time, every day, with any player, I have to give my best and play to my 100 per cent. All set for the All England Championship, for me each round is important, from first-round, I need to be focused," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

